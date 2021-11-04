‘John Wick’ Creator Sets Spy Drama ‘Candygram’ at ABC

ABC is looking for its female-led version of John Wick.

The network has picked up a script for Candygram, a spy drama from the creator of John Wick, Derek Kolstad.

From writing duo Katie Stone and David Daitch (Splinter Cell, Shooter, Call of Duty), Candygram revolves around a street-smart local who learns that her unique skill set is exactly what the CIA needs when they set up shop in her hometown of Las Vegas. But although her unconventional methods provide new challenges for the by-the-book station chief and his diverse team of operatives, they’ll work toward a common goal despite their differences: that’s real-life spy craft.

Stone and Daitch will pen the script and exec produce alongside Kolstad, Laura Lewis, Christy Thornton and Stephanie Noonan of Rebelle Media. Disney’s 20th Television is the studio.

Kolstad created the John Wick franchise and also counts feature Nobody and Disney+ Marvel drama The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He just wrapped Hulu’s medieval action film The Princess, with Joey King. He’s currently exec producing John Wick offshoot The Continental for Starz. He’s repped by APA, Circle of Confusion and Behr Abramson.

Daitch and Stone are with APA, Management 360 and Brecheen Feldman.