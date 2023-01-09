Camille Vasquez, Attorney for Johnny Depp in Defamation Trial, Lands TV Gig With NBC News

Camille Vasquez is joining NBC News.

The attorney, who represented actor Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against Amber Heard, has inked a deal as a legal analyst for the news division. Vasquez made her first appearance for NBC on Monday morning, discussing the Idaho college student murders.

Vasquez, a partner at Brown Rudnick, secured a significant $15 million win for Depp in his trial six months ago. Last month, Heard settled the case with Depp, ending any pursuit of an appeal.

The trial, which was broadcast publicly and covered live by TV networks and on social platforms, turned Vasquez into a household name. After the trial ended last summer, the lawyer was pursued by both other law firms (she was promoted to partner at Brown Rudnick shortly after she won the Depp trial), and by TV news outlets interested in her services as a contributor.

The Hollywood Reporter had heard that at least three national news divisions had inquired about her reception to an analyst or contributor role. It appears NBC News won the battle.

Appropriately, Vasquez was asked about internet sleuths analyzing the Idaho murder case (one TikTok star is being sued by someone that they named as possibly being involved). It’s a topic Vasquez knows well, with the Depp-Heard trial dominating social media while it was happening, with seemingly thousands of ordinary people analyzing every bit of testimony each day.

“This has become something that really captivated the country, this case has,” Vasquez said. “And so people want to talk about the evidence, they want to talk about the human impact, and these are college students, right? I think it can be helpful to investigators, they pleaded to the public and asked for information about the [murder suspect’s] white Elantra, but it could also be harmful, when you start naming someone.”