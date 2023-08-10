Johnny Hardwick, the Voice of Dale Gribble on ‘King of the Hill,’ Dies at 64

Johnny Hardwick, who voiced the chain-smoking exterminator Dale Gribble for the entire 13-season run of the Fox animated hit King of the Hill, has died. He was 64.

Hardwick’s death was confirmed Thursday by the Austin medical examiner’s office. No details were immediately available. TMZ reported he was pronounced dead at his home in Austin on Tuesday and that no foul play was suspected.

Hardwick voiced Dale — the conspiracy theorist who lives next door to his best friend, propane accessory salesman Hank Hill (co-creator Mike Judge), and uses pocket sand when necessary — from 1997-2010 and was a writer, story editor and producer on the show as well.

The animators were said to have drawn Dale to look (and smoke) just like Hardwick, and he appeared on more than 250 episodes. He shared an Emmy for outstanding animated program in 1999 and was nominated again in 2001 and ’02.

“It was the dream job of all time, like winning the lottery times ten,” he said in a 2019 interview.

He also had a YouTube channel on which he would perform songs as Dale.

“Johnny Hardwick was an incredibly beloved member of the King of the Hill family, whose tremendous talent, brilliant humor and friendship will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to work with him over the past 25 years,” 20th Television Animation and Hulu in a statement. “Our deepest condolences go out to his friends and family as we mourn the loss of one of the animation greats. His voice gave life to one of our most iconic characters, and he will be truly missed.”

Hardwick said he loved working on the show because he didn’t have to put on makeup or memorize lines. “I did it the whole time and was completely anonymous … that’s meant so much to me,” he said.

Hardwick was set to participate in a revival of King of the Hill at Hulu, it was announced in January, with other original actors Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon and Lauren Tom signing on as well.

Sources say he had recorded a couple of new episodes but had not completed his work. It’s unclear what Disney, which owns and produces the show, will do in terms of his character.

Born in Houston in 1958, John Michael Hardwick graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in journalism, worked as a stand-up at clubs like the Velveeta Room in Austin and was the first comic on Jon Stewart’s MTV show. He was offered a sitcom at NBC, but that did not work out.

King of the Hill co-creator Greg Daniels hired Hardwick for a writing job after seeing him perform at The Improv in Los Angeles, and he went to work for him rather than taking another offer to serve as a regular on the MTV series Austin Stories.

Daniel Stern was hired to voice Dale but got into a dispute over money and was replaced by Hardwick in time for the pilot.

“Apparently, he wanted a whole bunch of money and they weren’t willing to negotiate with him, so I ended up getting the part,” he told The Austin Chronicle in 1999. “And, you know, it’s pretty much his loss since we’ve been able to renegotiate since then. I don’t think he had the imagination to see what the show could be.

“I thought that in the pilot [Dale] was written to be pretty dumb — he was mispronouncing things and all kinds of weird stuff. I ended up kind of basing his attitude on if he thought he was Jack Nicholson but he wasn’t, or if he just thought he was the coolest guy around, like Matthew McConaughey’s character in Dazed and Confused. The thing that they did have in Mike’s original pilot was that he was a conspiracy person, which I thought was a great touch.”

Hardwick noted that Daniels gave all the writers on the show Philip K. Howard’s 1995 book The Death of Common Sense: How Law Is Suffocating America. “It’s about the run-in with bureaucracy, and because of those rules, we end up with people in prison who shouldn’t be in prison or just whatever,” he said. “It’s all these crazy things that are happening.”

Abbey White and Lesley Goldberg contributed to this report.