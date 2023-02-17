Johnny Knoxville Responds to ‘Reboot’ Cancellation: “I’m a Little Pissed”

Johnny Knoxville will readily admit that, while he had a great time working on Hulu’s Reboot, his first experience as a series regular did not end the way he was expecting.

In an interview published Thursday, Knoxville spoke to Vulture about the comedy from series creator Steven Levitan that was canceled last month after its eight-episode first season premiered in September. Focusing on the cast of an early 2000s sitcom reuniting for a revival, the ensemble show also starred Keegan-Michael Key, Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy, Krista Marie Yu, Judy Greer and Paul Reiser.

“Of course I would’ve liked it to end differently, but I realize I’m a very lucky human being. We made a great show, and it’ll be there for people to watch forever. That’s a pretty great thing,” Knoxville said. “Hopefully I’m not coming off as angry or sad. I’m so appreciative of all that has happened, but of course I’m a little pissed at the way it ended.”

The Jackass standout continued, “I have a lot of feelings about it. I’m so grateful and thankful it happened. I’m stunned and shocked it’s over. Of course there’s anger, but you try not to give into that. I’m still trying to process it.”

Knoxville, who praised Levitan and the writers for their work on the show, said he was proud to explore a darker side to his character, Clay, than he often gets to do in film projects. He explained that he hadn’t heard anything about what might have been in store for season two and also wasn’t sure if there was a specific reason why Hulu decided to end it.

“I have no insight as to why it was canceled,” Knoxville said. “It’s all played very close to the vest. I know we made a lot of fun of Hulu in the show, but I give the executives more credit than to cancel it for such a silly reason.”

Additionally, Knoxville appeared to give a potential hint at what could be next for The White Lotus, which HBO has renewed for a third season. When asked if he would consider a role on the Emmy-winning series from creator Mike White, Knoxville replied, “Are you kidding? Mike White is a very close friend of mine. He and I had been in Tokyo together. I think that’s where the next … Oh, I’m not giving anything away. I might call him again as soon as this is over.”

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month, Bloom admitted to feeling “confused” by the Reboot cancellation. “The writing was on the wall for a little bit of time because we weren’t hearing anything,” she added.