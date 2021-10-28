Jon Hamm to Star in Fox Animated Comedy

Jon Hamm is heading to Fox.

The Mad Men Emmy winner will star in and executive produce an animated series called Grimsburg at the network. Fox has formally greenlit the show from creators Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel and is targeting a 2023 premiere.

Hamm will play Marvin Flute, the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. There’s one mystery he still can’t crack — his family. Now that he’s back in Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, Flute will follow every lead he’s got to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving, even if it means hanging out with the son he never bothered to get to know.

“I am very excited to be involved in the Fox animation universe, a universe I have been actively watching since the early nineties,” said Hamm. “The opportunity to get to bring a project like Grimsburg to life that is so particular and unique, and to work with its incredibly imaginative and hilarious creators is one I can’t wait to get started with.”

Grimsburg is an in-house production of Fox Entertainment; the company’s Bento Box Entertainment will produce.

“As we continue to expand our animation brand beyond family comedies, Grimsburg‘s wildly funny, bizarre and inventive take on the crime genre makes it the perfect next generation Fox comedy,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. “And with Jon Hamm front and center as Marvin Flute, the deeply troubled detective with very eclectic taste and opinions, we believe this may finally be Hamm’s breakout role as a leading man.”

Grimsburg is the second animated series Fox has added to its roster this year, joining Dan Harmon’s Krapopolis (which is set for a 2022 debut).

Hamm will executive produce the series with Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group, Connie Tavel and showrunner Chadd Gindin (The Cleveland Show, Santa Clarita Diet). McClelland and Schlissel are co-exec producers.

Hamm’s recent work includes Top Gun: Maverick, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Steven Soderbergh’s HBO Max movie No Sudden Move and a recurring part on Fox’s Bless the Harts. He also stars in and produces Confess, Fletch, which recently completed production.

Hamm is repped by CAA, Forward Entertainment and Sloane Offer. McClelland and Schlissel are repped by Code Management and CAA.