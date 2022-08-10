Jon Hamm Joins ‘The Morning Show’

Consider this a “missed opportunity” no more.



Jon Hamm has joined the season three cast of Apple’s The Morning Show. The news comes after the Mad Men alum recently poked fun at the streamer for its roster of A-list stars that included everyone, seemingly, but him. The “Everyone but Jon Hamm” ad earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding commercial.



Hamm will play Paul Marks on The Morning Show. The character is described as a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) into his powerful orbit.



The actor becomes the latest addition to season three of Apple’s flagship drama and joins new showrunner Charlotte Stoudt (Homeland). Production on season three is poised to begin this month.



The Morning Show earned Emmy nominations for Witherspoon and Crudup as well as guest actress Marcia Gay Harden for its second season.



Hamm, repped by CAA, Forward Entertainment and Sloane Offer, recently joined the cast of FX anthology Fargo and counts Top Gun: Maverick among his credits. He is also set to lead the voice cast and exec produce the Fox animated comedy Grimsburg, which is expected to air sometime during the 2022-23 broadcast season.