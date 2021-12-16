Jon Hamm to Return as Archangel Gabriel in Second Season of ‘Good Omens’

You can’t keep a good angel down.

Jon Hamm is set to return in the heavenly role of Archangel Gabriel in Amazon’s upcoming second season of Good Omens, currently in production in Scotland. The Mad Men star — soon to be seen in Top Gun: Maverick — will will be aided and abetted by the angels Michael, played by returning cast member Doon Mackichan (Toast, Smack the Pony), and Uriel, played by the previously announced Gloria Obianyo (Dune, High Life).

They will be joined by new angels, Saraqael, played by Liz Carr (Devs, Silent Witness), and Muriel, played by Quelin Sepulveda (Havoc, The Man Who Fell to Earth). Another key character from Hell this season will be played by Shelley Conn (Bridgerton, The Irregulars).

“Good Omens 2 just would not be the same without the astonishing Jon Hamm as Gabriel, everyone’s worst boss,” said Neil Gaiman. “The story that Terry Pratchett and I created all those years ago continues to take us from London’s Soho into Heaven and Hell. It’s a delight for me to bring back characters we loved (or hated) and bring in new characters, from the shiniest top floors of Heaven to the dankest basements of Hell, to love (or to hate, or to love to hate or hate to love). All of them are part of the strange and unusually beloved family of Good Omens.”

Originally based on Terry Pratchett and Gaiman’s international best-selling novel, the new season will explore storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley (David Tennant). Having been on Earth since the beginning, and with the apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.

“I couldn’t be happier that Jon has come back to do more Good Omens as the Archangel Gabriel, who is second in command in Heaven,” said Douglas Mackinnon, director and co-showrunner. “He joins us nearly halfway through production, when we have already welcomed to the Good Omens 2 family familiar faces in familiar roles, familiar faces in unfamiliar roles and unfamiliar faces in unfamiliar roles. We also have an unfamiliar face in a familiar role.”

Gaiman continues as executive producer and co-showruns with Mackinnon, who will also return to direct. Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, representing Terry Pratchett’s estate, John Finnemore and BBC Studios Productions’ head of comedy Josh Cole will also executive produce, with Finnemore serving as co-writer alongside Gaiman. The new season is produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation and Narrativia.