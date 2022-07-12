Jon Stewart’s ‘The Problem’ Scores Emmy Nominations — Outside Variety Categories

Multiple Emmy winner Jon Stewart is up for two more statues at the 74th annual awards — but not in the variety categories he long dominated with The Daily Show.

His Apple TV+ series The Problem With Jon Stewart picked up two nominations on Tuesday, for best hosted nonfiction series or special and best writing for a nonfiction program. In the former category, The Problem will compete against Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, CNN’s Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, Showtime’s Vice and Disney+’s The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Stewart is also one of the show’s nominated writers, along with Chelsea Devantez and Kristen Acimovic.

While The Problem does feature some comedy, its focus is more on unpacking and discussing key issues, with Stewart acting as moderator and interviewer. As he told The Hollywood Reporter in a September 2021 cover story, “If The Daily Show was the weather report, I thought maybe it’d be interesting to do something that was [about] the climate.”

The decision to compete outside the variety talk categories also means Stewart won’t be competing against himself: He’s an executive producer of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, which is one of the five nominees for best variety talk series.

Stewart has won 23 Primetime Emmys in his career, including 13 straight for outstanding variety series as a producer of The Daily Show from 2003-15.