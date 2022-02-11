Jon Stewart’s Apple TV+ Show Goes Weekly for Second Batch of Episodes

The second batch of The Problem With Jon Stewart on Apple TV+ will come at a somewhat faster pace than the first set of episodes.

When Stewart’s show returns to the streamer on March 3, it will debut episodes weekly. That’s a change from The Problem’s four-episode run last fall, when it dropped a new episode every other week.

The move to weekly episodes does not, however, necessarily portend a longer run for The Problem in the spring. Apple TV+ says Stewart and Co. will discuss the stock market, climate change, how to achieve racial equality and mainstream media vs. sensationalism in upcoming episodes, but whether the run goes beyond that is yet to be determined.

As Stewart outlined in a Hollywood Reporter cover story ahead of The Problem’s debut, he wants the show — which covers a single subject with round-table interviews, field pieces and, yes, some comedy, to be “more of a conversation” than his last regular TV gig as host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central. “It’s the same things that animated The Daily Show, we’re just adjusting the dials slightly,” he said. “If The Daily Show was the weather report, I thought maybe it’d be interesting to do something that was [about] the climate.”

Stewart signed a multi-year deal with Apple in 2020 that includes hosting and executive producing The Problem and developing other projects via his Busboy Productions.

Stewart exec produces The Problem with showrunner Brinda Adhikari, James Dixon, and Richard Plepler through his Eden Productions. Chris McShane is co-EP, Lorrie Baranek is supervising producer, and Chelsea Devantez is head writer.