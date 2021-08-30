Jon Stewart’s Apple TV+ Show Sets Launch Date

Jon Stewart’s return to TV hosting is officially on the calendar.

Apple TV+ has set a Sept. 30 premiere date for The Problem With Jon Stewart, the former Daily Show host’s first series since he departed Comedy Central in 2015. The Problem will debut a new episode every other week; a companion podcast that will dive deeper into the issues discussed on the series will update weekly.

The series is the product of a multiyear deal Stewart signed with Apple last fall. The tech giant’s streaming platform will run multiple seasons of The Problem, which will tackle a single subject that’s “part of the national conversation” in each episode. Per Apple, “Stewart will be in discussion with the people who are impacted by the issue — as well as those who have a hand in creating the impact. Together, they will discuss tangible steps that can lead to a solutionary path forward. The companion series podcast will extend the conversation from each episode, featuring staff members from across the show who will bring us interviews with activists in the space, the facts on the issue, and yes, lots of jokes.”

Stewart will executive produce The Problem through his Busboy Productions. Showrunner Brinda Adhikari, a CBS News veteran, Stewart’s long-time manager James Dixon and Richard Plepler will also executive produce. Plepler’s Eden Productions has an overall deal at Apple. Chelsea Devantez (Girls5Eva, Stewart’s never realized HBO show) is head writer, and Lorrie Baranek is supervising producer.