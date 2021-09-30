This Week in TV: Jon Stewart’s TV Return, ‘CSI: Vegas,’ ‘SNL’

TV is going to party like it’s 2005 this week with a new series from former Daily Show anchor Jon Stewart and a fresh incarnation of the original CSI, featuring a mix of old and new characters. Saturday Night Live and Grey’s Anatomy (which, incidentally, premiered in 2005) also start their seasons, and On My Block ends on Netflix.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Aside from occasional talk show appearances and testimony before Congress for aiding veterans and 9/11 first responders, Jon Stewart hasn’t been on TV a lot since leaving The Daily Show in 2015. That changes Thursday, when he fronts a new series called The Problem With Jon Stewart on Apple TV+.

Stewart (a recent THR cover subject) will take on a single issue (the titular problem) in each episode, using in-depth conversations with people trying to address the problem, the people nominally in charge of correcting it and, of course, comedy. When it works, as with the first episode’s discussion of veterans’ health care, it “feels like a specific and refined addition to the comedy-news hybrid landscape,” writes THR critic Daniel Fienberg. The second episode is less clean, however: “There’s little storytelling imperative to this episode and, without that, the structure falls apart.”

Hour-long episodes of The Problem will debut every other Thursday on Apple TV+.

Also on streaming …

Demi Lovato goes searching for UFOs in docuseries Unidentified (Thursday, Peacock) Life and Times of Tim creator Steve Dildarian has a new animated series in Ten-Year-Old Tom (Thursday, HBO Max). HBO Max also debuts docuseries The Way Down Thursday. Netflix’s Maid (Friday) is based on Stephanie Land’s memoir and exec produced by John Wells. Disney+ offers up Halloween special Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales on Friday. Also Friday, Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark debuts on HBO Max the same day it hits theaters. On My Block‘s fourth and final season premieres Monday on Netflix.

On broadcast …

New (but also returning): The original CSI ended a massively successful 15-season run in 2015 on CBS. The network is reviving the franchise with CSI: Vegas (10 p.m. Wednesday), which will feature the returns of William Petersen, Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham alongside new characters played by Paula Newsome — now the head of the Vegas crime lab — Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon and Mel Rodriguez.

Also: ABC’s Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy and Big Sky have their season premieres starting at 8 p.m. Thursday. Friday brings SWAT, Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods on CBS, starting at 8 p.m., and the opening of The CW’s season with Penn & Teller: Fool Us (8 p.m.). Saturday Night Live begins its 47th season (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT, NBC) with a new director and a mostly intact cast, although Beck Bennett has left the show. America’s Funniest Home Videos begins its 32nd season at 7 p.m. Sunday on ABC. Also Sunday, new seasons of Call the Midwife and Grantchester debut on PBS (8 and 9 p.m.). Competition series Tough as Nails returns to CBS at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

On cable …

Returning: The second (and final) season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond debuts at 10 p.m. Sunday on AMC, following its parent show. The show’s young characters will face the fallout of their actions in season one, highlighted by Hope (Alexa Mansour) reuniting with her father under the watch of the Civic Republic Military.

Also: Short-form showcase Cake opens a new season at 10 p.m. Thursday on FXX. Long-running chat show The Graham Norton Show (11 p.m. Friday, BBC America) begins a run of new episodes. The annual BET Hip Hop Awards air at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

In case you missed it …

Isaac Asimov’s centuries-spanning Foundation long had the reputation as unfilmable, given both the breadth of its scope and the long discourses about politics and economics in its galactic empire. The Apple TV+ adaptation of the novels at least partially puts the lie to that, as it’s “pause-your-TV-to-contemplate-the-visuals gorgeous,” writes THR critic Daniel Fienberg. However, the show is also sluggishly paced and doesn’t always fully commit to exploring Asimov’s big ideas, so it “rarely finds a way to be truly provocative.” Episodes debut weekly on Fridays.