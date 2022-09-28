Dan Rather and Jon Stewart Will Be Honored at New York Emmy Awards

Dan Rather and Jon Stewart will be among the honorees at the 65th annual New York Emmy Awards Gala, set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square.

Rather, the former anchor of CBS Evening News and a recent Peabody Award honoree, will receive the Governors’ Award in recognition of his 70-year career in broadcast journalism. Throughout his career, Rather has earned three news and documentary Emmys, including two competitive awards for Dan Rather Reports and a 2003 lifetime achievement award along with other correspondents from CBS’ long-running series 60 Minutes.

Stewart, who currently hosts The Problem With Jon Stewart on Apple TV+, will receive the President’s Award, shared with activist Jon Feal for their efforts on behalf of 9/11 first responders. In July 2019, Congress passed a bill that would continue the September 11 Victim Compensation Fund for decades, and Stewart said that his work to support the cause “has been the honor of my life.”

Stewart and Feal are the second honorees to receive the President’s Award after Dr. Anthony Fauci accepted the honor in 2021.

“Dan Rather has inspired two generations of young journalists, myself included,” said N.J. Burkett, New York chapter president and WABC-TV correspondent. “As with Murrow and Cronkite, his legacy will endure in the finest tradition of American journalism. I’ve been anticipating his acceptance speech for weeks.”

Of Stewart and Feal, Burkett added: “Jon Stewart and John Feal and are authentic American heroes,” Burkett added. “It was Feal who rallied the heroes of 9/11 in a relentless quest to ensure lifetime medical benefits and compensation for the sacrifices they endured. When lawmakers failed to act, it was Jon Stewart who took up the cause.”

The New York Emmys will be awarded in person for the first time since 2019. To commemorate the event, New York City Mayor Eric Adams will declare Oct. 8 “Emmy Night in New York.” The ceremony will stream live online at the New York Emmy Awards website and on Facebook Live.