Jon Stewart Ponders the Best Sandwich, Details Why Cats Are Scary While Taking the “Colbert Questionert”

On Monday’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart participated in the show’s beloved segment called “The Colbert Questionert” where he seriously contemplated the best sandwich, the scariest animal, his favorite action movie, and answered more deeply personal questions.

In honor of Stewart’s new Apple TV+ show, The Problem with Jon Stewart, premiering this week, host Colbert explained he wanted to do a “deep dive” on his friend before he returns to television. Stewart, who initially called himself an “open book,” when the segment began, hilariously struggled to answer each of the simple questions.

When Colbert first asked what is the best sandwich, Stewart replied, “You can’t answer that question in terms of a particular sandwich… The best sandwich is one that understands the bread-to-ingredient ratio.” He continued, “Whether it be a po’ boy, a hoagie, a Kaiser, or something on muffuletta, it doesn’t matter. What matters is the ratio of ingredient to bread and the addition of your liquidity.”

Colbert suggested a pickle as a condiment option which earned another tangent from Stewart: “A pickle is a bold addition,” he said. “What’s nice about the pickle is you’re getting a flavor addition, but also a textual jolt, if you will, that breaks in. What happens is your mouth comes through the bread, generally fresh, somewhat soft. In your mind you’re like, ‘Oh I’ve got this.’ but then you hit that motherfucking pickle. It’s, ‘Hello, I want in.’ And you’ve got to really work, and when you get through, it bursts and you just — so what was the question?”

After settling on the appropriate bread-to-ingredient ratio being 65-75 percent, Stewart and Colbert had another debate when The Late Show host asked Stewart to name the scariest animal. Stewart initially argued that it had to be a land animal because fish are not considered animals: “So, here’s the problem with a shark and here’s the problem with fish in general. It’s the medium in which they travel because everything is scary when you have no visibility.”

He then joked, “You know what I just realized? I’m just a crazy old man off the street.”

Stewart finally decided that a cat is the scariest animal because it is “a killing machine.” “It will murder all over the neighborhood,” he explained. “And it will bring it to you and put it on your bed as if to say, ‘You better keep fucking feeding me or I will rip you to shreds.'”

The former Daily Show host also revealed his favorite action movie is Finding Nemo, he prefers apples to oranges, and his least favorite smell comes from objects found on New Jersey beaches.

Check out the two-part interview below to hear more of Stewart’s thoughtful answers.