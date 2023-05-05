Jonathan Groff to Join ‘Doctor Who’ in Guest Role

Jonathan Groff is set to appear in the new series of Doctor Who in a key guest role.

Russell T Davies, showrunner of the popular British drama, in a statement said of landing Groff in the popular BBC and Disney+ series: “This is an incredible coup, and a great honor, to get such a huge star striding on to our set. So strap on your space boots; this is going to be a blast!”

Groff had a breakout role as Jesse in the comedy drama Glee. His credits since then have included Knock at the Cabin, the Mindhunter series and The Matrix Resurrections, in which he played Agent Smith.

“I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role!” Groff said of his casting in his own statement. Gatwa will be replacing the outgoing Time Lord Jodie Whittaker as the 15th Doctor of the series, which was revived in 2005.

Groff’s stage credits include playing King George III in Hamilton. Doctor Who returns in November 2023 with three special episodes, with David Tennant as the 14th Doctor to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the series.

Gatwa’s first episode as the 15th Doctor will then air over the Christmas season later this year. Doctor Who will bow exclusively on the BBC for the U.K. and Ireland, while Disney+ will be the home for new seasons of Doctor Who outside of those markets.