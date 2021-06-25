Jonny Lee Miller Joins ‘The Crown’ as U.K. Prime Minister John Major for Season 5

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 24: Johnny Lee Miller attends the Broadway Opening Night After Party for "Ink" at the Copacabana on April 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/WireImage)

Another well-known face has joined The Crown for its penultimate fifth season.

Jonny Lee Miller, best known for Trainspotting and Elementary, has been cast Netflix’s hit royal show, and will play British politician John Major, who led the country from 1990 to 1997. Gillian Anderson, who played Major’s predecessor Margaret Thatcher for season four, won a Golden Globe for her performance (alongside wins for Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin).

Miller joins an already heady lineup of stars as The Crown enters its final stages, with Imelda Staunton taking over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth, Lesley Manville swapping shoes with Helena Bonham-Carter as Princess Margaret, Dominic West replacing O’Connor as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki replacing Corrin Princess Diana and Jonathan Pryce taking over from Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip.

The show is due to begin shooting next month. Produced for Netflix by the Sony-owned Brit banner Left Bank Pictures, The Crown became one of the SVOD giant’s most defining prestige dramas when it first aired in 2016, while coming to underline the company’s commitment to big-budget production spend in the U.K., where it now has a major presence.

News of Miller’s casting was announced Friday by The Crown‘s Twitter account.