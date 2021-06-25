Jonny Lee Miller Joins ‘The Crown’ as U.K. Prime Minister John Major for Season 5

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Another well-known face has joined The Crown for its penultimate fifth season.
Jonny Lee Miller, best known for Trainspotting and Elementary, has been cast Netflix’s hit royal show, and will play British politician John Major, who led the country from 1990 to 1997. Gillian Anderson, who played Major’s predecessor Margaret Thatcher for season four, won a Golden Globe for her performance (alongside wins for Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin).
Miller joins an already heady lineup of stars as The Crown enters its final stages, with Imelda Staunton taking over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth, Lesley Manville swapping shoes with Helena Bonham-Carter as Princess Margaret, Dominic West replacing O’Connor as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki replacing Corrin Princess Diana and Jonathan Pryce taking over from Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip.
The show is due to begin shooting next month. Produced for Netflix by the Sony-owned Brit banner Left Bank Pictures, The Crown became one of the SVOD giant’s most defining prestige dramas when it first aired in 2016, while coming to underline the company’s commitment to big-budget production spend in the U.K., where it now has a major presence.
News of Miller’s casting was announced Friday by The Crown‘s Twitter account.
Jonny Lee Miller will play John Major in the fifth season of The Crown. pic.twitter.com/woMcTQtUmb
— The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) June 25, 2021
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day