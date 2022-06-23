Jordan Moblo to Oversee Acquisitions, IP Management at Universal Studio Group

Rising star executive Jordan Moblo is on the move.

Following a year overseeing book and IP scouting at Netflix, the former longtime Disney exec has joined Pearlena Igbokwe’s Universal Studio Group as exec vp creative acquisitions and IP management.

Moblo, who will be charged with expanding the studio’s IP team, will oversee global book and intellectual property acquisitions that align with USG’s strategy for scripted and unscripted programming across broadcast, premium and basic cable networks, streaming and podcast platforms. He will report jointly to Universal Television president Erin Underhill, Universal Content Productions/Universal International Studios topper Beatrice Springborn and Universal Television Alternative Studios chief Toby Gorman.

“Jordan has impeccable taste in identifying and securing intellectual property that can be brought to series,” said Igbokwe, USG chairman. “We’re beyond pleased to have his expertise in sourcing and acquiring projects across the entire USG portfolio while building a team to acquire compelling content that aligns with and broadens our notable roster.”

Moblo served as director of IP scouting for the past year at Netflix, building the department from the ground up and building a global team of execs and book scouts to track properties for screen adaptations. He built relationships with authors, journalists, illustrators and other IP creators during his year at the streaming giant.

Before that, Moblo was director and co-head of the creative acquisitions department at Disney Television Studios and held roles in creative acquisitions at 20th Television. He’s helped option more than 100 pieces of IP, including Karin Slaughter’s Will Trent series for ABC; Sarah J. Maas’ A Court of Thorns for Hulu; Taylor Jenkins Reid’s Malibu Rising for Hulu and many others.

Moblo is also well known in the book community for his influential Instagram account, @Jordys.Book.Club, which boasts more than 83,000 followers. The former CAA talent exec, a member of the California Bar Association, also spent time as a casting manager at 20th before he pivoted to development.