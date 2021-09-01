Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions Moves Overall TV Deal to Universal

Jordan Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions are moving their TV business.

Monkeypaw and Peele have signed a multi-year overall TV deal with Universal Studio Group, bringing it under the same roof as Peele’s film production partnership with Universal Pictures. Monkeypaw previously had a first-look TV deal with Amazon.

The TV deal comes on the heels of Candyman — which Peele produced and co-wrote with director Nia DaCosta and Monkeypaw Productions president Win Rosenfeld — opening at No. 1 at the U.S. box office. Universal distributes the horror film.

“The term ‘visionary’ is thrown around all too frequently in our business but in the case of Jordan Peele, it could not be more apt,” said Universal Studio Group president Pearlena Igbokwe. “He brings a clarity of purpose as well as cultural specificity to everything he does, and audiences worldwide have responded. I am truly honored that Jordan and his partner Win Rosenfeld have chosen our studio as their TV home for the foreseeable future.”

Added Universal Television president Erin Underhill, who worked closely with Igbokwe to close the deal, “In the short amount of time I’ve spent with Jordan, Win and the fantastic Monkeypaw team, I have no doubt this will be a fruitful and fun collaboration. Given the diverse range of ideas we discussed, the sky’s the limit.”

Monkeypaw’s TV productions include HBO’s Lovecraft Country, Paramount+’s Twilight Zone reboot, TBS’ The Last O.G. and Amazon’s Hunters, along with Key & Peele, the Comedy Central sketch series that helped propel Peele’s career. In addition to Candyman, Monkeypaw’s films include the Peele-directed Get Out and Us and Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman.

“We are so excited to partner with Pearlena and the incredible team at USG to produce the future of Monkeypaw’s television slate,” said Rosenfeld. “Their expertise, creativity and collaborative spirit is an ideal match for our company. This opportunity to continue making dynamic, diverse programming, while deepening our relationship with NBCU, is truly thrilling.”

