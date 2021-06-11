Jorge Gutierrez and Netflix Unwrap New ‘Maya and the Three’ Images

Netflix and Maya and the Three creator-director Jorge Gutierrez released two new images from the upcoming animated limited series.

Inspired by Mesoamerican mythology and its female heroes, the show follows Maya, a Mesoamerican warrior princess who embarks on a journey to fulfill an ancient prophecy and save humanity from vengeful gods of the underworld.

“As a lifelong lover of fantasy films from around the world and deeply inspired by the glorious Mesoamerican art and exhibits of the Museo Nacional de Antropologia in my hometown of Mexico City, I created Maya as our own fiercely rebellious Eagle Warrior Princess,” said Gutierrez in a released statement.

“Our young heroine is lovingly inspired by the real Mexican warrior women in my life: my mother, sister and my eternal muse, my wife,” he continued. “I can not wait for audiences of all ages from around the world to join Maya and the Three on their funny, heartfelt and epic quest to vanquish the underworld gods to save their magical world. For anyone who loved (Gutierrez-helmed) El Tigre and The Book of Life, you are in for a spicy treat.”

Maya and the Three, which drops this summer on Netflix, is a four-and-a-half-hour epic that will be released in 30-minute episodes.

Gutierrez will participate in a session previewing the series next week as part of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.