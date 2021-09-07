MSNBC Shakes Up Dayside Lineup: José Diaz-Balart to Rejoin Cable Channel

MSNBC is shaking up its dayside lineup, according to a memo to staff Tuesday from the channel’s president, Rashida Jones.

The biggest change is the return of José Díaz-Balart to MSNBC’s daytime lineup. Diaz-Balart will anchor José Díaz-Balart Reports in the 10 a.m. hour weekdays starting Sept. 27. Diaz-Balart previously served as a dayside anchor for MSNBC from 2014-2016.

He is also the Saturday anchor for NBC Nightly News, and has been the anchor of Telemundo’s evening newscast Noticias Telemundo since 2009. However, with his new role at MSNBC, he will step aside as the main evening news anchor at the Spanish-language broadcast network, and instead shift to a new role anchoring monthly specials and breaking news coverage, as well as expanded Spanish-language news coverage for Peacock. He will continue to be based out of Telemundo’s Miami headquarters.

With Diaz-Balart’s new MSNBC hour, Hallie Jackson, who currently anchors at 10, will shift to 3 p.m., while continuing to report for Today and Nightly News, and continues to prep a streaming show for for the fall.

Ayman Mohyeldin, who currently anchors the 3 p.m. hour, will instead anchor a primetime show on the weekends, called Ayman. He will also lead a show on Fridays for MSNBC’s Peacock channel, The Choice.