Joseph Gordon-Levitt to Play Uber’s Travis Kalanick in Showtime Series

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is getting Super Pumped at Showtime.

The actor and producer will play former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick in Super Pumped, an anthology drama from Billions creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien and Beth Schacter (Quantico, Netflix’s Soundtrack). Showtime has ordered the project to series.

The first season will deal with Uber and Kalanick’s meteoric rise in Silicon Valley, the company’s roller coaster ride and Kalanick’s eventual ouster amid allegations of sexual harassment and a toxic environment at the company.

“Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a remarkably intelligent and charismatic actor, embodying charm with an unpredictable edge,” said Amy Israel, executive vp scripted programming at Showtime. “We are beyond excited to see what he will bring to the role of Travis Kalanick, the hyper-brilliant and controversial CEO whose ambition and reckless drive threatened the very enterprise he was determined to build. We are equally thrilled to be partnering on another series with Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Beth Schacter, who always deliver provocative and deeply entertaining shows that drive cultural conversation.”

Each season of Super Pumped will delve into a story that rocked the business world and changed the wider culture. The first season is based on the book Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber by Mike Isaac.

The series has been in development since late 2019. It was originally envisioned as a limited series before shifting gears to become a seasonal anthology.

Koppelman and Levien, who have an overall deal with Showtime, will write and executive produce with Schacter, who has been a consulting producer on Billions. All three will serve as showrunners. Paul Schiff, Stephen Schiff and Allyce Ozarski also executive produce, and author Isaac is a co-EP.

Gordon-Levitt is coming off the Oscar-nominated Trial of the Chicago 7. He created, directed and stars in Apple’s dramedy Mr. Corman, which is due to premiere in August; other recent credits for the HitRecord founder include Netflix’s Project Power and Snowden.