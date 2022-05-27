Josh Brolin Refuses to Believe Stephen Colbert Has Never Seen ‘Goonies’: “That’s So Sad”

It appears that Stephen Colbert didn’t quite do his homework before his recent chat with Josh Brolin.

Brolin appeared on Thursday’s episode of The Late Show, where he answered a series of rapid-fire questions referred to as the Colbert Questionnaire. One of the questions was, “What do you think happens when we die?” which spurred an audience member to shout a response that Brolin then repeated: “Goonies never say die.”

This, of course, is a catchphrase from Brolin’s 1985 cult-favorite adventure film The Goonies. However, Colbert was confused by the reference and then admitted, “I’ve heard about this Goonies movie — I’ve never seen it.”

Brolin appeared to assume the host was joking and replied with a smile, “Oh, come on, dude.” However, when Colbert clarified he had indeed never seen the Richard Donner-directed movie that also stars Sean Astin, Jeff Cohen, Ke Huy Quan and Corey Feldman, Brolin was stunned and asked, “Ever? You’re the one?”

Colbert replied, “I’m just a little too old,” but Brolin wasn’t satisfied with this reasoning. “There is no ‘too old’ for Goonies,” the Outer Range performer, 54, explained. After the actor’s remark that the film appeals to “generation after generation” was met with applause, Brolin added about Colbert, “That’s so sad.”

The host went on to say he would watch the film and then call the actor afterward, to which Brolin replied, “You have to. Literally.”

Colbert went on to ask, “Favorite action movie?” but Brolin still wasn’t ready to let this go. He continued, “You’ve never seen Goonies? Have you seen Jaws?”

When Colbert said that he had certainly seen Jaws, Brolin reasoned that the two films should both be requisite viewing experiences: “You can’t go, ‘Yeah, I saw Jaws,’ and say, ‘No, I haven’t seen Goonies — is it good?'”

Finally, Colbert tried to move on by asking if Brolin had seen a Fast & Furious film, which made Brolin laugh and ask, “Why?” to apparently imply that he had no interest in that franchise.