Josh Duhamel Reacts to ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ Cancellation: “Dumped By Netflix”

Jupiter’s Legacy star Josh Duhamel has weighed in on Netflix’s decision to cancel his expensive fantasy series after just one season.

The actor posted a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram as hulking Utopian superhero Sheldon Sampson and quipped: “When you get dumped by @netflix and have to put yourself back out there. … #sexysantasummer What’s up, @hulu?”

Earlier this week, Netflix announced its adaptation of Mark Millar’s superhero comic was finished.

Even so, Jupiter’s Legacy was the top original series on Netflix for its May 7 premiere week, according to Nielsen, yet apparently its performance wasn’t strong enough to justify another season.

That the season ended on a cliffhanger made the dumping of the show all the tougher for fans.

“I’m really proud of what the team achieved with Jupiter’s Legacy and the amazing work everyone did on that origin season,” Millar (Kick-Ass) wrote about the decision. “I’ve been asked a lot about what we’re planning next with this world, and the answer is to see what the super-villains are getting up to.”

Millar added that he’s working on a spin-off series, Supercrooks, which is set in the same fictional world as Jupiter’s Legacy but focuses on villains instead.

Millar sold his Millarworld company to Netflix in 2017 and announced a development slate in 2018 that included series based on Jupiter’s Legacy and American Jesus and film adaptations of Empress and Huck.