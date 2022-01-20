Joshua Jackson to Star in ‘Fatal Attraction’ Series at Paramount+

The Fatal Attraction series at Paramount+ has found its male lead.

Joshua Jackson will star opposite Lizzy Caplan in the reimagining of the 1987 film that starred Michael Douglas and Glenn Close. Jackson will play Dan Gallagher, whose affair with Alex Forrest (Caplan) leads to an obsession on Alex’s part.

“Joshua is an incredible talent who creates beautifully complicated characters on both the screen and stage,” said Nicole Clemens, president original scripted series at Paramount+. “He and Lizzy are perfectly matched to tell a nuanced and modern narrative about the complexities of the human psyche. We’re thrilled to partner with them to bring this provocative and captivating story to a new generation.”

Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John) is writing and will serve as showrunner Fatal Attraction, which is described as a deep-dive reimagining of the film that will touch on the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control. She executive produces with Kevin J. Hynes, with whom she shares a co-story credit, and Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

Jackson is coming off Peacock’s limited series Dr. Death, for which he earned a Critics Choice Awards nomination. The former Dawson’s Creek and Fringe star’s recent TV credits also include Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere, Showtime’s The Affair and Netflix’s When They See Us. He’s repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Hansen Jacobson.