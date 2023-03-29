‘Joy Luck Club’ Star Kieu Chinh Joins Apple Crime Drama ‘Sinking Spring’

The Joy Luck Club star Kieu Chinh has joined the ensemble cast of Apple TV+’s upcoming crime drama series Sinking Spring.

Chinh will play a crime family matriarch in the series, which “follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard.”

The show also stars Brian Tyree Henry, Wagner Moura, Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew and Ving Rhames.

Actors from 1993’s groundbreaking Joy Luck Club continue to be in demand three decades later, from Lauren Tom recently being cast in Hulu’s upcoming series Interior Chinatown to Ming-Na Wen being front and center in Disney’s The Book of Boba Fett. Chinh will next be seen in HBO’s The Sympathizer alongside Robert Downey Jr. She is repped by Chi Lo at Allen Edelman Management.

Sinking Spring is based on Dennis Tafoya’s book Dope Thief. Peter Craig is the showrunner and Ridley Scott will direct an episode and executive produced.