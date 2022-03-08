Citing 25-Plus Million Hours Streamed, Amazon Renews Judge Judy’s ‘Judy Justice’

Judge Judy Sheindlin will serve another helping of Judy Justice. Her streaming series, which launched in November, has been renewed for a second season.

IMDb TV, Amazon’s complimentary (i.e. not Prime) streaming service, made the announcement on Tuesday — simultaneously revealing that the show has been among the platform’s most popular originals, with a combined 25+ million hours streamed in four months.

“I am over the moon and couldn’t be happier with the Judy Justice reception in streaming,” said Sheindlin. “Amazon has been a terrific partner and I look forward to our continued collaboration.”

Like her previous show (syndicated Judge Judy) that ran for a whopping 25 season, Judy Justice is an arbitration-based reality court show where the retired family court judge adjudicates real-life claims. She’s joined by a bailiff (Kevin Rasco), a stenographer (Whitney Kumar) a court reporter (Sarah Rose, Sheindlin’s granddaughter), each of whom will return for the second season.

“With Judy Justice, we saw a bold opportunity to reinforce our vision of a modern television network, by embracing daytime television programming and uniquely offering IMDb TV customers new episodes every weekday,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming at IMDb TV. “We look forward to delivering another season of binge-worthy justice as Judge Judy Sheindlin continues her unprecedented reign as one of the most iconic and esteemed personalities in entertainment.”

Season one continues to air new episodes, every week day, through April 15 — offering Judy Justice on both on-demand a live linear channel.