Judge Judy Sheindlin Reveals Details About Streaming Series ‘Judy Justice’

Judge Judy Sheindlin is heading back to the bench. After a brief hiatus, television’s most famous legal personality announced that she’ll premiere her new daily series, Judy Justice, Nov. 1 on Amazon’s IMDb TV.

Sheindlin wrapped her 25-year run on the wildly popular syndicated show Judge Judy earlier in the year, its final episode airing July 23. Before its conclusion, she brokered a deal to launch the new streaming series — and, in her own words, it’s not going to look wildly different from the product she’s been churning out for three decades. “Look, I do what I do,” Sheindlin told THR in April. “So within the confines of me doing what I do, we’ll be changing some of the things around me. But I’m not becoming a ballet dancer.”

Key to Thursday’s news is the fact that IMBb TV will be rolling out new episodes of Judy Justice every weekday, not in binge-able multi-episode dumps as is so often the norm on streaming. Sheindlin is also populating her new arbitration-based program with three other personalities: bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer and entrepreneur, court stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified court reporter in the state of California, and law clerk Sarah Rose, who is also Sheindlin’s granddaughter. Longtime Judge Judy collaborators will also be part of the show, with longtime executive producer and director Randy Douthit and co-executive producer Amy Freisleben both on board.

“I am probably the luckiest on-air personality in the history of television to have had Randy Douthit and Amy Freisleben shepherd my program for over two decades,” said Sheindlin. “They continuously make me look good. With Judy Justice on IMDb TV, the magic continues. Our bailiff Kevin has been in charge of my security for the last three years. He comes from law enforcement, has a winning smile, a delightful personality, and is always professional. Whitney was a truly lucky find. A skilled court stenographer for 15 years, she brings warmth, great proficiency, and best of all, can refresh my memory in a heartbeat with her machine. I’ve known Sarah, our law clerk, since she was born. She will be a third-generation female lawyer in our family. She’s smart, sassy, and opinionated. Who knows where she gets those traits?”

Sheindlin brings with her a substantial TV legacy. And if she retains even a fraction of the audience she regularly commanded on Judge Judy, a formidable 10 million daily viewers, it will do a lot to boost the profile of IMBb TV. Amazon’s free streaming service has thus far been in the shadow of the premium fare on subscription service Prime but has been beefing up originals offerings with series like the upcoming Bosch spin-off.