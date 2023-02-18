×
‘Judge Mathis’ and ‘The People’s Court’ Canceled By Warner Bros. After More Than Two Decades on the Air

Both court shows will end their runs after seasons 24 and 26, respectively.

Judge Greg Mathis and Judge Marilyn Milian
Judge Greg Mathis; Judge Marilyn Milian Everett Collection; Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Judge Mathis and The People’s Court will both end their runs at the end of their current seasons.

The Hollywood Reporter learned Friday that the decision was in part due to the challenging market in the daytime syndication landscape.

Judge Mathis, which has been on the air for 24 seasons, follows Judge Greg Mathis as he lays down the law and gives sentences to those in his courtroom. The show won a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding legal/courtroom program in 2018.

The program, which began in 1998, is the second longest-running court show with a single production life, behind Judge Judy. Judge Mathis is also the longest-running Black male host on television.

The People’s Court, which premiered in 1997, will wrap after season 26. It has won four Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding legal/courtroom program – the most wins for a court show in the category.

The show follows former Florida prosecutor and judge Marilyn Milian as she decides on actual small-claims court cases. Milian was the first Latina judge to host a nationally syndicated television court show.

The People’s Court also ranks as the longest-running traditional court show and second-longest-running court show in general, with a total of 39 seasons, including the original series which ran from 1981 to 1993 with Judge Joseph Wapner.

Judge Mathis is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with AND Syndicated Productions and Telepictures Productions, and is distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

The People’s Court is a Ralph Edwards/Stu Billett Production and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures. It is distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

