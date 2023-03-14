Judy Greer Boards ABC Comedy ‘Drop-Off’

ABC’s comedy pilot Drop-Off is adding to its cast.

Judy Greer will star opposite Ellie Kemper in the single-camera project, which is based on the BAFTA-winning BBC series Motherland. She’ll play an alpha mom who is the nemesis of Kemper’s character.

Drop-Off, from Lionsgate and ABC Signature, centers on Julia (Kemper), a working mother for whom nothing is working, so she goes looking for her village. With the help of new friends Calvin and Liz, Julia discovers she just might succeed at balancing work and parenting from time to time.

Greer will play Amanda, who’s described as “one of the terrifyingly ‘together’ moms who runs the inner circle at Julia’s kids’ school. She’s an expert at the art of a compliment that’s actually an insult. Amanda, who usually arranges babysitting swaps with the moms during school vacations, arranges a swap with Julia, who agrees to watch her kids while Amanda prepares for one of her famous dinner parties — which ends in disaster for Julia.”

Greer is coming off of Hulu’s Reboot and will next be seen in HBO’s White House Plumbers. The Archer regular’s recent work also includes Showtime’s The First Lady, NBC’s The Thing About Pam and feature films Halloween Kills and Where’d You Go, Bernadette. She is repped by Arists First, CAA and Felker Toczek.

Julieanne Smolinski (Home Economics) is writing Drop-Off and will executive produce with Kemper; director Michael Showalter; Sharon Horgan, Clelia Mountford, Stacy Greenberg and Kira Carstensen of Merman Television; Lionsgate-based Paul Feig and Dan Magnante of Feigco Entertainment; and Holly Walsh and Helen Serafinowicz. Horgan, Walsh and Serafinowicz created Motherland, which won the BAFTA Award for best scripted comedy in 2022.

