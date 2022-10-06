Eclectic Comedienne Judy Tenuta Dies at 72

Judy Tenuta, the eclectic comedienne known as “The Love Goddess” and “Aphrodite of the Accordion” to her legions of fans, has died. She was 72.

Tenuta died Thursday at her home Studio City after a battle with ovarian cancer, publicist Harlan Boll announced.

During her first solo performance, Tenuta shocked audiences by dressing up as the Virgin Mary, and after being encouraged by her friends to incorporate an accordion into her routine — an instrument her mother, a fan of Lawrence Welk, encouraged her to learn — she develop the character into her iconic persona, the wisecracking “Love Goddess.”

Tenuta soon introduced the public to such other exaggerated, campy and offbeat personas as “The Petite Flower,” “Fashion-Plate Saint,” “Queen of Candy-Pants,” “Princess of Panty Shields,” “Empress of Elvis Impersonators” and the “Buffer of Foreheads.”

Like “The Love Goddess” and “Aphrodite of the Accordion,” these characters sported an array of fantastical costumes made up of feather boots, egg bras, nippy cup necklace and gauzy capes to go with a variety of props ― including her accordion, now on display at the Hollywood Museum.

Tenuta played an ex-showgirl turned wedding chaplain on ABC’s General Hospital and had a featured role in Material Girls (2006), starring Hillary and Haley Duff and directed by Martha Coolidge.

She also produced and played a former child star bent on a comeback in Desperation Boulevard (1998) and co-starred with Bruce Vilanch in Sister Mary (2011).

Tenuta also appeared onstage in Los Angeles and Chicago in The Vagina Monologues and Menopause the Musical and headlined stand-up specials on HBO, Showtime and Lifetime. She received Grammy noms for best comedy album for Attention Butt-Pirates and Lesbetarians! and In Goddess We Trust and wrote the books The Power of Judyism, published in 1991, and Full Frontal Tenudity, published in 2014.

One of nine siblings, Tenuda (named after Judy Garland) was born into a Catholic family in Oak Park, Illinois on Nov. 7, 1949. Her mother, Johanna, was Polish and her father, Caesar, was Italian. She attended the University of Illinois at Chicago, where she majored in theater and was the first of her family to graduate college.

Her interest in comedy began when she took an improv class with The Second City and soon began opening for other comics in the Windy City throughout the 1970s.

Tenuta left Chicago and moved to New York City in the late ’80s to co-host an HBO comedy special with Ellen DeGeneres, Rita Rudner, Martin Short and Paula Poundstone.

By the mid-’80s, Tenuta had gained mainstream notoriety for a series of television ads for MTV and Diet Dr Pepper and headed to Los Angeles, where she harbored a fiercely independent attitude, openly rejecting Hollywood beauty standards and celebrity.

Survivors include her life partner, Vern Pang; brothers Daniel, John, Steven, Thomas and James; sister Barbara; two nephews, four nieces and a grand-niece. She will be interred at Hollywood Forever cemetery.

Donations in her memory can be made to Make a Wish Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or City of Hope.