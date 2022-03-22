Julia Garner Inks First-Look Deal With Tomorrow Studios

Inventing Anna and Ozark star Julia Garner is branching out into producing.

The two-time Emmy winner has signed a first-look deal with Tomorrow Studios (Snowpiercer, Apple TV+’s Physical). Under the deal, she and producing partner Rowan Riley will develop projects via their Alma Margo company.

“Above all else, Alma Margo is looking for bold and original content, so we thought it only natural to partner with a studio that also fits that description,” Garner and Riley said in a statement. “We are incredibly proud to be working with Tomorrow Studios who exhibit every quality that we’re looking for in a partner: intelligence, drive, experience and passion.”

Garner and Riley (Support the Girls, Channel 4 and Hulu’s The Bisexual) founded Alma Margo in 2021 with the goal of supporting emerging talent, auteur-driven storytellers and playwrights. The company aims to boost those emerging voices while making projects for a worldwide audience.

“As we continue to grow Tomorrow Studios, we’re thrilled to partner with Julia, Rowan and their team at Alma Margo to create compelling scripted series with a global reach,” said Tomorrow Studios founder and CEO Marty Adelstein and president and partner Becky Clements. “We share their enthusiasm for meaningful programming and love their focus on elevating emerging talent.”

Garner stars in Shonda Rhimes’ Inventing Anna on Netflix as the title character, con artist and would-be New York art world influencer Anna Delvey. She has won two Emmys for her work on Ozark, which is in the midst of its final season on Netflix. Her credits also include FX’s The Americans, USA Network’s Dirty John and the upcoming feature Apartment 7A for Paramount Players. She’s repped by UTA, Anonymous Content and Sloane Offer.