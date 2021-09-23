Julianne Moore Still Mad at “Tools” From Infamous Knicks-Hawks Spit Playoff Game

Julianne Moore and husband Bart Freundlich seen leaving Madison Square Garden after the Hawks vs Knicks game on May 26, 2021 in New York City.

Julianne Moore is still made at a pair of obnoxious fans who were right behind her during the May 26 NBA playoff game between her New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks. The duo made national headlines after one of the men spit on Hawks’ star Trae Young during the game.

While a guest Wednesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Oscar-winning actress talked about the infamous spit game and how angry she was at the pair. Kimmel displayed a photo from the game, which showed the men screaming while she was sitting between her husband and rapper 50 Cent.

“We like to go to the Knicks games,” she began. “And we were so lucky that we were right down in front. And there were these tools behind me; these douches who were being rude, harassing players and just being generally rude.”

Moore said at one point she turned around and gave the pair a dirty look in reaction to their obnoxiousness. “They were, ‘Oh, sorry. Sorry, sorry,'” she imitated.

Inadvertently, Moore and 50 Cent were in some of the next-day coverage of the game since they were directly in shot when the spitting happened.

The actress told Kimmel she was not aware of the spitting — nor was she hit by any spit crossfire, as one report said at the time — but gladly learned the next day one of the men, a season ticket holder, had been banned for life from Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks issued an apology to Young and the entire Hawks team for the incident.

Watch Moore’s full interview below.