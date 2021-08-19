Julie Jarmon Returns to Freeform in Senior Development Role

Julie Jarmon is returning to Freeform.

The former exec director who developed series for the Disney-backed cabler including The Bold Type, Alone Together and Motherland: Fort Salem has been re-hired as senior vp development. In her new role, which begins Aug. 23, she will oversee Freeform’s scripted development team, identify new ideas and concepts for original series and oversee pilots and first seasons of those shows.

Jarmon will report to Jamila Hunter, who was elevated in December to serve as exec vp originals. Hunter was promoted by new Freeform president Tara Duncan, who was hired to replace Tom Ascheim last year. Duncan has spent much of her first year on the job building her exec team while also overseeing Disney’s Onyx Collective, the Hulu-based content pipeline focused on content from BIPOC creators.

“Julie has a keen understanding of our audience. She has a proven track record for finding unique and captivating stories and understands the importance of authentically reflecting the spirit of the millennial and Gen Z generation,” Hunter said. “I couldn’t be happier to have Julie back on the Freeform development team, and I can’t wait to see what she brings us next.”

Jarmon most recently served as vp scripted development at The CW, where she developed series including Batwoman, All American and Walker, among others. She joined The CW in January 2018 after leaving Freeform, where she had worked as exec director of programming development since late 2015. She began her career as a part of NBC’s Associates program and worked her way up to become manager of drama development at the broadcast network.

“I am so proud to have been part of the original Freeform launch and couldn’t be more excited to return to the brand that has flourished under Tara and Jamila’s leadership. I love the Freeform audience, and I can’t wait to join this incredibly talented team and help build on their fantastic programming slate.”