Julie Plec on Shocking ‘Legacies’ Cancellation and Enrolling in ‘Vampire Academy’

Julie Plec joins the podcast this week to discuss the 'Legacies' cancellation and returning to the vampire genre with Peacock's 'Vampire Academy.'

Welcome to the 185th episode of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast.

Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executives and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

We’ve got a packed episode this week, breaking down the highs and lows, winners and losers of the Primetime Emmy Awards, plus a fantastic interview with Julie Plec, who joins us on the show for the second time.

Here’s how the episode plays out:

1. Headlines

Regé-Jean Page, Glen Powell, Saturday Night Live, Blade Runner 2099 and Paper Girls highlight the week in headlines as Dan and I dovetail into a larger discussion about Amazon and marketing.

2. Emmys wrap

The TV Academy started the Emmys by embracing change but ended the ceremony with a load of repeat winners. Then there was Jimmy Kimmel crashing Quinta Brunson’s win. As for ratings, well, Monday Night Football sacked the ceremony. This segment looks at the highs and lows of the Emmys.

3. Consolidation (yes, again)

Showtime’s stand-alone streaming service may not be long for this world and Disney wants Comcast’s 33 percent stake in Hulu well before 2024. So what does this all mean? Tune in to my Ted Talk to find out!

4. Showrunner Spotlight

Julie Plec is a dream interview. The co-creator of The Vampire Diaries first joined us in October 2019 to discuss the launch of the second spinoff, Legacies. So it’s only fitting that Plec opens up about the show’s shocking cancellation on our show. The outspoken Plec, who compared The CW’s cancellations to “the red wedding” from Game of Thrones, doesn’t hold back when asked about what it was like to lose not one but three shows in the same week after Legacies, Roswell and NBC’s Endgame were all axed. Plec also reveals that there was a third spinoff in The Vampire Diaries franchise in the works when The CW unceremoniously canceled Legacies. She also shares her thoughts on the future of The CW under new owners Nexstar and why she’s not interested in returning to broadcast as she’s got a number of shows in the works for Peacock and HBO Max. The interview is a mix of business-related questions and about Plec’s return to the vampire genre with her new Peacock series, Vampire Academy. Tune in for all that as well as updates on The Girls on the Bus and her reunions with Kevin Williamson and Paul Wesley.

5. Critic’s Corner

As usual, every episode ends with Dan’s thoughts on what to watch (or skip) this weekend. This week, he weighs in on the final season of Atlanta, ABC’s Abbott Elementary, NBC’s Quantum Leap and HBO’s Los Espookys.

