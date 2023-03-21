Julie Plec Sets Young Adult Show ‘We Were Liars’ at Amazon

Amazon is leaning further into the young adult genre.

The streamer and retail giant has handed out a series order for a drama series based on author E. Lockhart’s novel We Were Liars. The series, which was first put in development at Amazon in December, is being adapted by Julie Plec and Carina Adly MacKenzie, who previously collaborated on The Originals and Roswell, New Mexico. Universal Television, where Plec and her My So-Called Company are based, is the studio.

“E. Lockhart’s We Were Liars is a gripping story centered on family, love, secrets, and lies that is perfect for our Prime Video audience,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television for Amazon Studios and MGM. “Lockhart, Julie Plec and Carina Adly MacKenzie are each brilliant at creating complex characters and we’re looking forward to teaming up with these incredible storytellers, along with Universal Television, to bring this show to life.”

The series is described as a tragic love story and an amnesia thriller that is set on a privately owned island off the coast of Massachusetts. The novel has sold nearly 3 million copies and spent weeks on the New York Times’ best-seller list.

“We’ve been obsessed with this beloved story for years and for a while it seemed like it might be the one that got away from us. But finally, we are elated to be bringing it to life with everyone at Prime Video and UTV, who are just as passionate about this twisty tale as we are. We’re also incredibly grateful that the author has joined our creative team behind the scenes. As die-hard book fans ourselves, we have one message to the many loyal readers out there: if anyone asks you how it ends … just lie,” Plec and MacKenzie said in a joint statement Tuesday.

Plec and MacKenzie will write the series together, with the former penning the pilot and the latter handling the second episode. My So-Called Company’s Emily Cummins and Lockhart will also exec produce alongside Plec and MacKenzie.

It’s interesting that the series was set up at Amazon, rather than Universal TV’s streaming sibling Peacock. Plec previously delivered the similarly YA-themed drama The Vampire Academy to Peacock, but the NBCUniversal-backed streamer canceled it after a single season, in addition to dropping the Plec-produced Dead Day. Susan Rovner, who oversees Peacock and NBC, recently told The Hollywood Reporter that the streamer wasn’t established enough to program to a young adult audience. “What we realized is we have to get the parents before we get the teens. And I’m hoping that once we get the parents with shows like Poker Face and shows like Traitors, that we will be able to do a show like Vampire Academy a few years from now. The timing wasn’t right. We didn’t have the skill yet to support bringing in a young adult audience,” Rovner told THR’s TV’s Top 5 podcast in February.

Amazon, meanwhile, has courted the YA audience before with programming including The Wilds, Panic, I Know What You Did Last Summer and The Summer I Turned Pretty. While the first three shows have all been canceled, the latter is currently in production for season two.

“This haunting psychological mystery from E. Lockhart has everything — first love, bougie family drama, and plot twists that will keep you on the edge of your seat!” said Erin Underhill, president, Universal Television. “With Julie and Carina penning the series, the project couldn’t be in better hands. We’re excited to partner with Prime Video and Amazon Studios to bring We Were Liars to audiences all over the world.”

Plec is also working on the HBO Max series The Girls on the Bus. She’s repped by Entertainment 360 and Felker Toczek.

MacKenzie created and served as showrunner on The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico adaptation for its first two seasons. She departed the series ahead of season three. The CW canceled the drama last year after four seasons. She’s repped by WME, Entertainment 360 and Felker Toczek.