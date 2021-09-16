Julio Vaqueiro Named Anchor of ‘Noticias Telemundo’

Telemundo has found its new lead evening news anchor.

The NBCUniversal-owned Spanish language network has named Julio Vaqueiro anchor of its signature evening news program Noticias Telemundo. In addition to anchoring the 6:30 PM newscast, Vaqueiro will contribute to the network’s breaking news and special events coverage.

He moves to 6:30 after having anchored Telemundo’s 11:35 PM nightly newscast, which the network launched last year. He first joined Telemundo in 2017 as the anchor of the weekend program Noticias Telemundo Fin de Seman, and before that worked at the network’s Los Angeles affiliate.

Vaqueiro succeeds José Díaz-Balart, who stepped aside from the newscast earlier this month after 12 years to re-join MSNBC as a dayside anchor. Díaz-Balart also continues to work for Telemundo, anchoring monthly specials and covering breaking news events.

“Julio embodies the passion for news and rigorous reporting that are at the core of what we stand for at Noticias Telemundo,” said Luis Fernandez, president of Noticias Telemundo, in a statement. “Julio has consistently delivered impactful and rigorous journalism across multiple anchoring roles, and we’re thrilled he will be bringing his integrity, unique voice and commitment to our audience to our flagship newscast.”