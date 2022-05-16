Juno Awards: Charlotte Cardin Dominates with Four Wins Including Artist of the Year

Charlotte Cardin was the big winner at this weekend’s 2022 Juno music awards, Canada’s version of the Grammys, as she picked up four trophies.

On Saturday night, during pre-TV awards show prize-giving, Cardin won three Junos — artist of the year, single of the year for “Meaningless” and pop album of the year for her debut, Phoenix. Then during the telecast awards show on Sunday night, Cardin picked up the prestigious album of the year honor.

The other big winner at the Junos is The Weeknd, who earned trophies for best songwriter of the year and best contemporary R&B recording of the year for “Take My Breath” on Saturday night.

Also Sunday, the best group of the year trophy was picked up by the Hamilton rockers Arkells, while the best rap album of the year went to Brampton, Ontario hip hop artist Haviah Mighty for her album Stock Exchange. She became the first woman to win that Juno category.

Elsewhere, the breakthrough artist of the year Juno was picked up by “I’m Not Pretty” singer JESSIA. And the Juno Fan Choice trophy, voted on by ordinary Canadian music lovers, went to Shawn Mendes.

Mendes, an 11-time Juno winner, was also honored with a special international achievement award to honor his global impact in music. And Toronto-born R&B star Deborah Cox, who began as a background singer for Celine Dion, was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame after being introduced by NBA star Chris Bosh.

“Those rejections became my redirection and only added fuel to my fire,” Cox said when accepting her award about Canadian record labels who passed on signing her in the early 1990s before she went stateside and was discovered by record mogul Clive Davis.

Cardin and her album Pheonix went into this weekend’s Juno Awards with a field-leading six nominations. Justin Bieber and The Weeknd each nabbed five nods, while Shawn Mendes, Vancouver songstress JESSIA and first-time nominee Pressa were among a crowded field with four mentions each.

Simu Liu hosted the Juno Awards in Toronto, which are organized by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. The star of the box-office smash Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings also showed off his singing chops with a medly on the nationwide TV awards show.

This year’s national music awards was the first in-person Juno ceremony in three years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.