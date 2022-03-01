Juno Awards: Charlotte Cardin Leads With 6 Nominations

Charlotte Cardin and her album Pheonix has emerged with a field-leading six nominations for the 2022 Juno music awards, Canada’s version of the Grammys.

The Montreal pop artist will compete for best single, best artist, fan choice and best album of the year. Justin Bieber and The Weeknd each nabbed five nods, while Shawn Mendes, Vancouver songstress JESSIA and first-time nominee Pressa were among a crowded field as they earned four mentions each.

Nominations for the Junos were unveiled during a press conference in Toronto on Tuesday. The Juno Fan Choice competition will see The Weeknd, Mendes, Pressa, Loud Luxury and Bieber compete against 347aidan, bbno$, Forest Blakk, JESSIA and Cardin.

The best artist of the year category will feature Cardin, JP Saxe, Bieber, Mendes and The Weeknd in competition. And the best album of the year category will pit the latest work by Cardin and Saxe against albums from Bieber, Mendes and Tate McRae.

Elsewhere, the best single of the year category has nominations for Cardin with “Meaningless,” Brett Kissel with “Make a Life, Not a Living,” JESSIA and “I’m Not Pretty,” The Weeknd and “Take My Breath” and Bieber and Daniel Caesar with “Peaches ft. GIVEON.”

And the best group competition has entries from the Arkells, Loud Luxury, Mother Mother, The Reklaws and Valley, while performers competing for the breakthrough artist of the year will be 347aidan, Faouzia, JESSIA, Pressa and Tesher.

The Junos, organized by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, plans to hold an in-person awards and concert gala in Toronto that will air live on the CBC network on May 15.