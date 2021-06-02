‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ Done at Netflix as Streamer Explores Other Millarworld Projects

Jupiter’s Legacy is ending at Netflix — though the streamer isn’t done with comic creator Mark Millar’s world altogether.

In a Twitter statement Wednesday, Millar said he’s beginning work on a live-action adaptation of Supercrooks — which takes place in the same fictional world but focuses on villains — but that “we’ve made the tough call of letting our incredible cast out of their show commitment.”

“I’m really proud of what the team achieved with Jupiter’s Legacy and the amazing work everyone did on that origin season,” Millar wrote. “I’ve been asked a lot about what we’re planning next with this world, and the answer is to see what the super-villains are getting up to.”

The end of Jupiter’s Legacy comes about four weeks after its May 7 premiere. Netflix doesn’t regularly share audience figures for its titles; the series, helmed by Daredevil‘s Steven S. DeKnight, earned mostly negative reviews.

Netflix has given a series order to Supercrooks, which follows a group of villains planning a monumental heist. The live-action show, which is in its early stages, will live alongside an anime-style series based on the same material. That show is set to have its world premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June. Both are based on a comic Millar created with Leinil Francis Yu.

As for Jupiter’s Legacy, while the cast — headed by Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb and Ben Daniels — has been let go, Millar noted in his statement that he’s “confident we’ll return to it later and just want to say thanks to you guys for your continued support and to the cast and crew who made this look great.”

The cancelation will come as a surprise to audiences who have seen the first season, which ends on a cliffhanger teasing much more to come. The cast had spoken in the press about potential future seasons, and Millar is launching a new Jupiter’s Legacy comic June 16 to wrap up the story in the comics. That book presumably would have provided fodder for future seasons.

Millar (Kick-Ass, Kingsman) sold his Millarworld company to Netflix in 2017 and announced an ambitious development slate in 2018 that included series based on Jupiter’s Legacy and American Jesus and film adaptations of Empress and Huck. Jupiter’s Legacy was the first project from that roster to make its debut.

A series based on Millar’s comic The Magic Order is also back in development after undergoing some creative retooling last year.