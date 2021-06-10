‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ Repeats at No. 1 in Nielsen Streaming Rankings

Jupiter’s Legacy claimed the top overall spot in Nielsen’s streaming rankings for the week of May 10-16, outperforming its debut week in total minutes watched.

Former Crackle series StartUp reached the top of the acquired series rankings after debuting on Netflix, and The Woman in the Window led the movie chart — though its opening weekend numbers are smaller than some recent high-profile releases.

The canceled Jupiter’s Legacy, adapted from Mark Millar’s comic at a reported $200 million budget, racked up 1.02 billion minutes of viewing time for the week, a 46 percent increase from 696 million the previous week. An uptick for a Netflix show in its second week is fairly common, as most of the streamer’s series premiere on Fridays and thus don’t have a full seven days to accumulate viewing time in their opening frame.

The upward trajectory of Jupiter’s Legacy wasn’t quite as steep as that of another recent release based on a popular piece of IP, Shadow and Bone. That series grew by 65 percent in week two (721 million to 1.19 billion minutes). Nielsen figures also don’t take into account viewing outside the United States, which factors into Netflix’s decision process.

Netflix’s family comedy The Upshaws (560 million minutes) and Amazon’s drama The Underground Railroad (263 million minutes) also made the top 10 originals with their premieres. Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale stayed in second on the original series chart with 584 million minutes.

StartUp, which had three seasons on Crackle when the service was still owned by Sony, first appeared on Netflix on May 4. The streaming-to-streaming move proved a boon for the show, which gathered 760 million minutes of watch time.

The Woman in the Window opened with 500 million minutes of watch time — equivalent to 5 million full runs of the 100-minute thriller. Its total viewing time, however, ranks behind several other recent streaming features, including Netflix’s Thunder Force (950 million) and The Mitchells vs. the Machines (516 million) and Amazon’s Without Remorse (760 million).

Streaming platforms contend Nielsen’s methodology doesn’t capture the full scope of viewing on devices other than TV sets. Nielsen also only measures U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only includes Amazon, Disney+, Hulu and Netflix in its rankings.

Nielsen’s streaming top 10s for May 10-16 are below. Original streaming films are marked with an asterisk.

Original Series

1. Jupiter’s Legacy (Netflix), 1.02 billion minutes viewed

2. The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), 584 million

3. The Upshaws (Netflix), 560 million

4. Selena: The Series (Netflix), 383 million

5. The Circle (Netflix), 321 million

6. Shadow and Bone (Netflix), 294 million

7. The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (Netflix), 278 million

8. The Underground Railroad (Amazon), 263 million

9. Castlevania (Netflix), 205 million

10. The Crown (Netflix), 188 million

Acquired Series

1. StartUp (Netflix), 760 million minutes

2. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 691 million

3. NCIS (Netflix), 672 million

4. Criminal Minds (Netflix), 579 million

5. Cocomelon (Netflix), 551 million

6. Schitt’s Creek (Netflix), 352 million

7. Heartland (Netflix), 341 million

8. Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn (Netflix), 276 million

9. New Girl (Netflix), 261 million

10. Supernatural (Netflix), 239 million

Movies

1. The Woman in the Window* (Netflix), 500 million minutes

2. The Mitchells vs. the Machines* (Netflix), 495 million

3. Moana (Disney+), 221 million

4. Without Remorse* (Amazon), 214 million

5. Dead Man Down (Netflix), 178 million

6. Madagascar 3 (Netflix), 146 million

7. The Clovehitch Killer (Hulu), 125 million

8. I Am All Girls* (Netflix), 104 million

9. Monster (2021)* (Netflix), 102 million

10. Frozen II (Disney+), 101 million