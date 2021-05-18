‘Jupiter’s Legacy: Requiem’ Unveils Cover from Artist Jock (Exclusive)

Jupiter’s Legacy Requiem, Mark Millar’s upcoming conclusion to his decades-spanning superhero story, is getting a boost from artist Jock.

Jock has created a cover for the series, which launches June 16 from Image Comics. The cover will look familiar to viewers of Netflix’s hit Jupiter’s Legacy adaptation, as it’s used in the opening credits. Jock has since painted in color for the cover, featuring Walter Sampson/Brainwave, played by Ben Daniels in the series. The acclaimed artist is known as the co-creator of The Losers, and for his work on titles such as 2000 AD and Detective Comics.

Millar’s Jupiter’s Legacy: Requiem is billed as the comic writer’s final chapter of the story, which he launched in 2013 with artist Frank Quitely. Artist Tommy Lee Edwards joined the franchise for Requiem, which jumps forward a generation.

“The world’s been fixed, the superheroes now working in tandem with the human race to create this perfect society, but people are still people and it doesn’t take long for the family feud to move forward one generation,” Millar previously told The Hollywood Reporter.

Since launching earlier this month, Jupiter’s Legacy has become a hit for Netflix. While the streaming service does not make ratings publicly available, it has consistently hovered near the top of list Top 10 TV shows in the U.S. that Netflix shares with users.