Just For Laughs Reveals New Faces Of Comedy Talent Lineup (Exclusive)

The Just For Laughs Comedy Festival has unveiled its list of top up-and-coming comedians in New York, Los Angeles and elsewhere, who are set to participate in the New Faces of Comedy showcase later this week. The event is a traditional launch pad for major Hollywood talent like Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer, Kumail Nanjiani and Jimmy Fallon.

The success of their careers makes New Faces the industry’s biggest coming-out party for rising stand-up talent serious business. Young hopefuls eyeing Hollywood development deals grab the microphone at Just For Laughs in Montreal to draw laughter from a club audience as Los Angeles talent scouts, comedy agents and managers, TV execs and club bookers look on.

No pressure there. Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson, who will receive the best comedy person award at the Just For Laughs ComedyPro conference later this week, was part of the New Faces comic discovery program in 2017.

Over three days, seven New Faces categories will be showcased in Montreal with shows hosted by Langston Kerman, Chris Redd, Mark Forward, Nath Valvo, Darcy Michael and Jeremy Baer.

Other New Faces alum to go onto Hollywood fame includes Mike Birbiglia, Ali Wong, Tom Segura, Iliza Shlesinger, W. Kamau Bell, K. Trevor Wilson, Fortune Feimster, Pete Davidson and Ramy Youssef.

“New Faces continues to be an iconic milestone for comics breaking into the industry. With the massive impact of virtual entertainment, the unique opportunity for everyone from undiscovered talent to industry decision-makers to be in the same room is quite remarkable,” Bruce Hills, Just For Laughs president, said in a statement.

The full list of New Faces showcase talent for 2023 follows, with bios available on the JFL website.

1. The New Faces of Comedy 1 & 2

Fumi Abe

Darius Bennett

Troy Bond

Zach Brazão

Tommy Brennan

Nico Carney

Morgan Jay

Dan LaMorte

Leslie Liao

Sam Morrison

Chike Robinson

Kelly Ryan

Brittany Schmitt

Anna Seregina

Sahib Singh

Sahana Srinivasan

Derrick Stroup

Audrey Stewart

Saul Trujillo

Asha Ward

Maggie Winters

2. New Faces: Characters (Improvisation)

Chris Cafero

Parker Callahan

Carl Foreman Jr.

Chris Kleckner

Evan Mills

Hannah Pilkes

Laura Ramoso

Susan Song

Chloe Troast

3. New Faces: Unrepped

Clara Blackstone

Liz Blanc

Aldo Campana

Aminah Imani

Ibhan Kulkarni

Neill Lynskey

Max Manticof

Lukas McCrary

Wellington Ojukwu

Bianca Parato

4. New Faces: Canada

Spencer Adamus

Brendan D’Souza

Michelle Forrester

Dakota Ray Hebert

Faris Hytiaa

Moe Ismail

Maddy Kelly

Natasha Lyn Myles

Henry Sir

Ryan Williams

5. New Faces: International

Ceyla AB

Brennan Reece

Katie Boyle

Abhay NadkKarni

Sarah Keyworth

Glenn Moore

James Roque

Amy Gledhill

Emmanuel Sonubi

Tom Walker

6. New Faces: Creators

Caroline Baniewicz

Cliff Benfield

Heather Chelan

Devin Gant

Leo González

Hayley Morris