Timothy Olyphant Returns as Raylan Givens in ‘Justified: City Primeval’ Trailer

Timothy Olyphant has brought his cowboy hat to the mean streets of Detroit as deputy U.S. Marshall Raylan Givens to cross paths with a violent, sociopathic killer 15 years after he left the hollers of Kentucky in FX’s original Justified drama, as revealed in the official trailer for FX’s Justified: City Primeval, which dropped on Wednesday.

The series revival, based Elmore Leonard’s novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, has Givens on a collision course with Clement Mansell — aka The Oklahoma Wildman — a desperado played by Boyd Holbrook, who’s already eluded a Motor City police task force on his heels.

“I see you near my daughter again, I’ll kill you,” Givens tells Mansell at one point in the trailer after seeing him with his daughter, Willa Givens, played by Vivian Olyphant.

“Not if I see you first,” Mansell responds with his own taunt as he licks his wounds after a beat-down.

Givens also locks horns in the trailer with Mansell’s tenacious lawyer, played by Aunjanue Ellis. The goal of all three – cop, criminal and lawyer – is to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.

Dave Andron and Michael Dinner are showrunners for Justified: City Primeval, which is set for a July 18 debut, and will executive produce with Olyphant, Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Taylor Elmore, Chris Provenzano and V.J. Boyd.

The ensemble cast includes Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz and Victor Williams.

Peter Leonard of the Elmore Leonard Estate will also executive produce in association with MGM Television. Walter Mosley and Ingrid Escajeda are consulting producers, and Eisa Davis is a producer. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions.