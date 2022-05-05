‘Justified’ Follow-Up Rounds Out Cast With Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Marin Ireland and More

FX has rounded out the cast of its Justified follow-up series, Justified: City Primeval.

The Disney-backed cabler has enlisted Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, Victor Williams and Vivian Olyphant to join franchise star Timothy Olyphant in the limited series inspired by Elmore Leonard’s City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.

Having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind.

Ellis (King Richard, Lovecraft Country) will play formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, who has every intention of representing her client, Clement Mansell, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well.

Holbrook (FX’s The premise, The Sandman) will portray Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again.

Clemens (FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven, Rectify) plays Sandy, Mansell’s girlfriend.

Hall (For the People, Blue Bayou) is set as Sweety, a local bar owner and musician who has been known to run a scam or two.

Ireland (FX’s Y: The last Man, The Umbrella Academy) plays Maureen, a Detroit cop.

Butz (FX’s Fosse/Verdon, Bloodline) plays Norbert, a Detroit detective.

Williams (The Good Lord Bird, The Righteous Gemstones) portrays Wendell, another Detroit detective.

Vivian Olyphant, Timothy’s real-life daughter, will play the same role as Raylan’s offspring.

The new Justified hails from showrunners Dave Andron and Michael Dinner, who exec produce alongside Olyphant, Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly, Taylor Elmore and Chris Provenzano. Peter Leonard of the Elmore Leonard Estate exec produces the series, which is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television, FX Productions and MGM Television.

Production on the new Justified begins this week in Chicago. A premiere date has not yet been determined.