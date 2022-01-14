FX Reviving ‘Justified’ Starring Timothy Olyphant for New Limited Series

Timothy Olyphant is returning as as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in a new Justified limited series.

Confirming last year’s reports of a possible revival, FX announced Friday a new show titled Justified: City Primeval.

The story is inspired by Elmore Leonard’s novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.

Here’s the storyline: “Having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell’s lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.”

“Justified was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the past decade and an adaption of Elmore Leonard’s work that was so colorfully brought to life by Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Graham Yost and the entire team of producers, writers, directors and cast,” said Eric Schrier, president, FX Entertainment. “To have this group come together again with Tim as Raylan in a new and different Elmore Leonard story is thrilling.”

“When Justified concluded, the love and affection for this exceptional series only grew and left audiences craving more Raylan Givens,” added the president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, Jeff Frost and co-president, Jason Clodfelter. “The iconic Elmore Leonard was one of the premier authors of our time and no one has quite captured his tone and authenticity as well as this Justified team.”

Justified ran for six seasons on FX from 2010-2015 and was nominated for eight Emmy Awards, received two, and also won a Peabody Award. The series was based on Leonard’s novella, Fire in the Hole, with Leonard consulting with the producers until his death in 2013.

Dave Andron and Michael Dinner are showrunners and executive producers of the limited series, with Dinner directing. Olyphant is star and executive producer. Graham Yost, who was the show’s original showrunner, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly are executive producers, alongside Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore and Chris Provenzano. The series will be produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions.