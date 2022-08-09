‘Justified’ Sequel Faces Second Violent Incident Near Set

Production of FX’s Justified: City Primeval was interrupted again Monday by a violent incident from outside the show’s set.

The series was filming in Chicago’s South Loop area Monday night when someone threw what police described as an “incendiary device” toward the set. The device didn’t explode, according to a report from WLS-TV, and no one was hurt. Police are investigating the incident, but no arrests have been made as of publication time.

The Monday incident happened three weeks after two vehicles carrying people shooting at one another crashed through barricades on the Justified set as it filmed on the city’s West Side. No cast or crew members were hurt in that incident either, but filming paused for several days.

“We took a break and made sure everyone was ok,” FX chairman John Landgraf told reporters last week. “It was a pretty traumatic experience for the cast and crew to be anywhere near that kind of gunfire.”

Following the first incident, producer Sony Pictures TV added extra layers of security to the Justified: Primeval production, which has been filming in a number of locations in Chicago.

The eight-episode Justified: City Primeval is a sequel to FX’s 2010-15 series starring Timothy Olyphant as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. It’s inspired by Elmore Leonard’s novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit and features Olyphant reprising his role (though the character isn’t part of Leonard’s book). Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, Victor Williams and Vivian Olyphant (Timothy’s daughter, playing Raylan’s daughter) also star.

Dave Andron and Michael Dinner (who also directs) are serving as showrunners and executive produce with series creator Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore and Chris Provenzano. Sony is producing the series with FX Productions.