Justin Hartley, ‘Manifest’ Veteran Team for ABC Thriller

This Is Us star Justin Hartley has landed a project at ABC — as an executive producer.

Hartley is teaming with Manifest co-executive producer Jeannine Renshaw and director Nzingha Stewart (Maid, Little Fires Everywhere) for No Good Deed, a thriller from Disney’s 20th Television. ABC has given a script commitment with penalty to the project.

No Good Deed centers on a warm-hearted botany professor with a dark secret who welcomes a troubled student into her home. The seeming victim turns out to be a deadly parasite who uses her wiles and charms on vulnerable friends and family, unearthing secrets in this small mountain town and destroying lives in order to cement her own twisted bond with her professor.

The project is the second broadcast sale this fall for Hartley and his ChangeUp Productions, which has an overall deal at 20th TV. He’s also attached to star in and exec produce The Never Game, based on a novel by Jeffrey Deaver.

No Good Deed joins an ABC development slate that also includes an L.A. Law sequel, a Hilary Swank-led drama set in Alaska, and comedies from Eva Longoria, Black-ish showrunner Courtney Lilly and Carmichael Show alum Ajay Saghal, among others.

Renshaw, whose credits also include Grey’s Anatomy and NBC’s Good Girls, is writing No Good Deed and will executive produce with Stewart, Hartley. ChangeUp Productions’ head of development Julianna LaRosa is a producer.

Renshaw is repped by UTA and Myman Greenspan; Stewart by A3 Artists Agency, Management 360 and attorney Ryan Nord; and Hartley by CAA, Jackoway Austen and Persona PR.