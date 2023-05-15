Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina Are in Over Their Heads in ‘Based on a True Story’ Trailer

Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina find themselves at the center of a true crime podcast in the official trailer for Based on a True Story.

The series from The Boys writer and executive producer Craig Rosenberg “follows a realtor, a former tennis star and a plumber who seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America’s obsession with true crime,” according to the logline.

Cuoco and Messina star alongside Tom Bateman in the eight-episode Peacock series. Priscilla Quintana, Liana Liberato, Natalia Dyer, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Aisha Alfa, Annabelle Dexter-Jones and Li Jun Li round out the rest of the cast.

The trailer sees Cuoco’s Ava and Messina’s Nathan trying to save their marriage and make ends meet with a baby on the way. When Ava believes she knows who the killer is in a crime on the news, she and her husband decide to start a podcast and feature him on it.

But then the pair start to worry about the danger of their involvement.

“Do you really think he’ll kill us?” Nathan asks Ava. Later in the trailer, she’s seen telling her husband they are “in too deep.” “This is it. We’re going to have a baby in jail,” she tells Nathan.

In a previous statement about the series, Rosenberg explained that a true-crime phenomenon has swept over America, with podcasts, documentaries and fictional shows based on true stories dominating streamers.

“I became fascinated with the idea of a relatable married couple whose youthful dreams hadn’t come to fruition and who saw the true-crime tidal wave as an opportunity to change their lives and save their marriage,” he said.

Based on a True Story premieres on Peacock on June 8.