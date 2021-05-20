Kaley Cuoco Signs New Overall Deal at Warner Bros. TV

Kaley Cuoco is extending her long-standing relationship with Warner Bros. TV.

The Flight Attendant star and executive producer has signed a new, multiyear overall deal at the studio she’s worked with for the past 14 years, dating to the beginning of her long run on The Big Bang Theory.

Under the deal, Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions — led by executive vp Suzanne McCormack — will develop programming for all platforms, including WarnerMedia’s streaming platform HBO Max, home to The Flight Attendant.

“Warner Bros. has been my home away from home for as long as I can remember, which makes this partnership so special on every level,” said Cuoco. “I look forward to much continued success with my extended family.”

The new deal is Cuoco’s third with Warner Bros. TV. She formed Yes, Norman in 2017, toward the tail end of Big Bang‘s 12-season tenure on CBS, and signed a deal to develop programming for the studio. Cuoco and Yes, Norman signed a new pact in 2019.

Cuoco’s tenure as a producer has yielded The Flight Attendant and animated series Harley Quinn (in which she voices the lead character), which is headed into its third season. Yes, Norman, Berlanti Productions and Warners teamed to acquire the rights to biography Doris Day: Her Own Story by A.E. Hotchner, with Cuoco attached to star. Yes, Norman also recently snagged the rights to Katie Russell Newland’s memoir A Season With Mom: Love, Loss and the Ultimate Baseball Adventure.

Cuoco is repped by SDB Partners, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Hansen Jacobson.

Deadline first reported the deal.