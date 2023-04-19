Kamala Harris to Sit Down With Jennifer Hudson for Daytime Talk Show Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris is set for a sit-down interview Thursday with Jennifer Hudson on her daytime talk show.

The appearance will mark the first time an elected national leader has been a guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show, which debuted in September. While the topics of their conversation have not been shared, the interview comes at a time with a heavy public discussion regarding recent shootings, LGBTQ rights, climate change and a possible national TikTok ban.

The vice president’s interview also comes just over a month after sitting down with Stephen Colbert on his late night talk show. During her visit, Harris discussed laws that are being passed about reproductive rights, as well as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ comments on the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Regarding bills that have been passed since the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year, she told Colbert, “I think it’s the height of irresponsibility. In fact, in many cases [it’s] inhumane what has been happening in states around our country that are passing laws that would criminalize health care providers, literally provide for jail time for doctors and nurses who provide reproductive health care, that would punish women for simply seeking the kind of care that they choose, that they need.”

As for her comments on DeSantis calling the war a “territorial dispute,” she said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “When you have had the experience of meeting and understanding the significance again of international rules and norms and the importance of the United States of America, standing firm and clear about the significance of sovereignty and territorial integrity, the significance of standing firm against any nation that will try to take by force another nation, if you really understand the issues, you probably would not make statements like that.”

Although Colbert asked, Harris did not share an official announcement during her visit that she and President Joe Biden would be running for re-election in 2024 but instead repeated what Biden has previously said, that he “intends to run” and if he does, Harris will be “running alongside him.”