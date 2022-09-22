Kanye “Ye” West Says He Still Has Political Ambitions, Talks Yeezy Fashion Issues

Just weeks ahead of the 2022 elections, Kanye “Ye” West has said he isn’t done with politics.

The rapper, who mounted a failed presidential bid in 2020, was asked in an ABC News interview if he had “future political aspirations” and answered “yes, absolutely.”

In the portion of the interview that aired on Thursday’s Good Morning America, Ye declined to specify which political positions he might be interested in running for, but a day after Election Day in 2020, when he appeared to concede with an Instagram post, he wrote “Kanye 2024.”

He also teased political aspirations this year, in the song “Keep It Burnin” with Future, where he raps, “When you run for ’24, I bet your spouse gon’ be with you / Who put this together? Me, that’s who.”

Ye, who was formerly married to Kim Kardashian and has taken many disputes with her and her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson public as Ye and Kardashian were divorcing, also apologized in the interview for “any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger.”

“This is the mother of my children,” Ye said of Kardashian, adding that he hoped no one else was causing her stress. “I need this person to be least stressed and of best sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children.”

The discussion of his marriage with Kardashian segued into talks about his fashion partnerships with Adidas and Gap, which Ye has been feuding with publicly, with Ye seeking to dissolve the Gap partnership.

“What was happening at Gap, what was happening at Adidas and what was happening in my home,” Ye said in part of his answer about his “voice” as a co-parent. “It was all kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created. I co-created the children. I co-created the product at Adidas. I co-created the product at Gap and there’s a parallel, and the parallel does touch on discrimination.”

West last week sought to terminate his partnership with Gap, according to reports, and has also expressed issues with Adidas, with which he has a footwear deal.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Ye said he’s done with corporate partners and plans to go solo in his fashion endeavors.

“It’s time for me to go it alone,” Ye told Bloomberg. “It’s fine. I made the companies money. The companies made me money. We created ideas that will change apparel forever. Like the round jacket, the foam runner, the slides that have changed the shoe industry. Now it’s time for Ye to make the new industry. No more companies standing in between me and the audience.”

On Sunday, West posted to Instagram, and then deleted, a document with a header reading ““Summary of restrictions on Yeezy standalone activities under licensing and endorsement agreement with Adidas and strategic agreement with Gap,” according to reports. The document appeared to ban Yeezy and Ye from potentially profitable activities in footwear, apparel and accessories, including ones that “design that copy or resemble any designs used for Yeezy by adidas or Yeezy Gap products.”

During the ABC News interview, Ye was asked “How do you move forward now in the fashion industry when they’re saying you can’t even not only show Yeezy products, but anything bearing that likeness?”

Ye responded, “Oh, we got some new lawyers. We really had to level up and show ’em, really show ’em, who’s the new boss in town.”

As for the price of his apparel, Davis said after the interview that Ye told her, “Left to meezy it would be freezy, but it’s not that easy.” Instead, she said he’s setting a $20 price point.

More of Ye’s interview with ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis will air on Davis’ eponymous streaming show and on Nightline tonight as well as in the half-hour special A Conversation with Ye: Linsey Davis Reporting, airing on ABC News Live at 8:30 p.m. ET tonight and streaming later on Hulu.